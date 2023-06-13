Kostas Tsimikas Has “No Intention” Of Leaving Liverpool This Summer

Silly season is currently in full swing, with rumo(u)rs running rampant about who may or may not be wanting a move, and who certain clubs may or may not be wanting to move on. It’s like the middle school cafeteria on steroids.

In some corners of the internet, unfounded rumors have popped up stating that Liverpool’s reserve left back, Kostas Tsimikas, might be looking elsewhere in search of more consistent playing time. The 27 year old played just over 1,300 minutes this past season across all competitions, down from 1,700 minutes the year before. Despite the limited minutes, the “Greek Scouser” has produced when on the pitch, notching six assists two seasons in a row.

With Liverpool’s tactical shift during the tail end of the season, the left back role became more reserved, often tucking in as a third central defender while the other two central defenders bumped over to cover for right back Trent Alexander-Arnold as he tucked into the midfield. Tsimikas is seen as a more attacking-minded left back, which may not be as suited to the current needs.

Despite the rumors, both Tsimikas and the club seem quite happy with the current situation. Journalist Giannas Chorianopoulos for the Greek publication Sportime, stated on twitter that neither Tsimikas or Liverpool have any intention of parting ways this summer.

❗ Kostas Tsimikas has no intention to leave Liverpool and as we speak Liverpool have no intention to sell him @LFC #LFC #LiverpoolFC #Liverpool #Tsimikas — Giannis Chorianopoulos (@choria80) June 11, 2023

Liverpool do seem to be in the market for a defender this summer, but the links have primarily been for a player who can provide depth at center back and right back. With Tsimikas likely to stay put, Mohamed Salah can breath a sigh of relief as he won’t have to find a new coffee buddy.