Transfer Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Close to Next Midfield Signing

Liverpool kicked off the summer transfer window quickly, completing their first signing in Argentinian World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister. It has been clear for months that there would be huge changes in the midfield and that the acquisition of Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion would only be the first new face we’d see joining the team.

Speculation has run rampant as seemingly the whole world — or at least my whole Twitter feed — try to guess who will be next. Another midfielder? A much needed defender?

Rumours have started to center on Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as signing number two. The 22-year-old midfielder appears to want away from the Ligue 1 club, with Liverpool showing interest to the club.

Talks have supposedly continued, with Liverpool poking at Nice to see if they’ll budge on their stance of not wanting to sell the player. So far, Khephren Thuram hasn’t forced the issue. It’s still barely mid-June, so negotiations remain ongoing.

However, right now Thuram is who all of the news outlets are zeroing in on. If that’s true, then we should start hearing more specifics about possible movement and bids in the near future.