Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Man United Eye Inacio Release Clause

Liverpool are expected to sign at least one more midfielder following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and a third significant signing at the position isn’t impossible, but midfield isn’t the only priority for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds this summer.

There are also expectations at centre half, where future planning and potential departures mean there is a need to bring in a player who can compete for starting minutes. There has been less chatter about potential targets at that position, but a few names have emerged.

One is Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio, a 21-year-old Portuguese international with a confirmed €45M release clause in his contract—which runs through 2026 but which Sporting are desperate to renegotiate and raise by getting him on a new deal.

According to O Jogo, though, Inacio has signalled he will not consider signing a new deal at present due to interest from clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United, interest that has the rising star dreaming of a Premier League move.

This isn’t the first time Inacio has been linked with the clubs this year, and the player’s left-footedness and pace—he spent time at left back before establishing himself at the heart of defence for Sporting—seem to at least in theory make him a reasonable target.

He played a total of 52 games for Sporting last season following a 42-appearance 2021-22 when he was 20 years of age, and has been a regular starter for the club both domestically in the Primeira Liga as well as in the Champions League.