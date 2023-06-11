Liverpool Right Back Calvin Ramsay Could Join Championship Preston

Calvin Ramsay arrived at Liverpool from Aberdeen last summer having just been named Scotland’s young player of the season and expectations were that the 19-year-old would get chances to establish himself as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s backup.

Injuries quickly derailed those plans, though. First, a stress fracture was discovered in his back following his arrival at the club. Then, as he finally worked towards a return from that in the new year, he picked up a knee injury that required surgery.

As a result, he was limited to just two first team appearances. And now, according to The Liverpool Echo, he could be headed to the Championship on loan for the 2023-24 season in order to get back on track following last season’s struggles.

Preston North End are said to want Ramsay for the season, and for their part, Liverpool are said to have not yet determined if they will send him out on loan for playing time or keep him in the hope he can belatedly fill the role he was signed for.

A departure for Ramsay would likely require Liverpool to sign a new player to provide depth at right back, which could help to explain the recent uptick in links between the Reds and Bayern and France right back/centre half Benjamin Pavard.