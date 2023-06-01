Rumour Mongering: Mount Agrees Terms with United

Last week, a story broke on Mason Mount preferring a move to Manchester United over Liverpool FC or Arsenal. A report from the Telegraph’s Jason Burt and James Ducker has revealed that the English international has agreed personal terms with Manchester United. They are expected to agree on a fee with Chelsea next, with previous reports indicating that Chelsea are looking for anywhere between £55 to £70 million.

The link between Liverpool and Mount was always a strange one. To start with, reports of Mount’s demands was close to £250,000 per week, which would have made him one of Liverpool’s top earners behind Mo Salah. The rumours always felt like Liverpool was trying to sniff out a potential bargain, which would have been incredible at the price range of £30 to £40 million.

But now with the player’s preference for United and Champions League football next season clear, Liverpool have reportedly moved on quickly to Khepren Thuram and Manu Koné. Hopefully, that will inject the physicality for the Reds to play the kind of quick counter-pressing bully ball they’ve been known for before this season.