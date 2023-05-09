Liverpool Loanee Named Young Player of the Season for Aberdeen

Liverpool academy graduate Leighton Clarkson has been named Aberdeen’s young player of the season following a highly successful 2022-23 spent in the Scottish Premiership for the Blackburn-born 21-year-old midfielder.

Clarkson has so far totalled 34 appearances for The Dons, with his five goals and eight assists key to that sees them currently sat third with four match weeks left to play. If that holds through the end of the season, they would qualify for the third qualifying round of the Europa League for next season.

The Clitheroe-born talent has previously made three first team appearances for the Reds, one in each of the domestic cup competitions and once in Europe. He also spent a portion of the 2021-22 season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, where he made seven appearances.

Long-term and wherever he ends up down the road, Clarkson is expected to project as a more defensive-minded midfielder, though at this stage in his career he has taken on duties across midfield and has often played a more box-to-box role this season with Aberdeen.