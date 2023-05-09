Rumour Mongering: Tottenham Join Race to Sign Liverpool’s Kelleher

With Irish international goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher serving as the backup to world class Alisson Becker, there’s a solid case to be made for Liverpool having the best one-two punch at the position at the very least in the Premier League.

The only problem is that at 24 years of age and with Alisson likely to continue at a high level for a number of seasons, Kelleher likely needs a move away from the club for the sake of his career, something many expect will happen this summer.

On that front, according to the Irish Independent this week, there are now three suitors in the English top flight for Kelleher’s services, with Tottenham arriving late to join Brighton and Brentford in the race to sign the Liverpool shot stopper.

For Spurs, there is pressure to find a successor for Hugo Lloris, now 36 years old and whose game at times this season has appeared to be slipping, while at Brighton neither Jason Steele nor Robert Sanchez has nailed down the position.

Meanwhile, Brentford are expecting to lose current first choice stopper David Raya, who has been linked heavily of late with Manchester United as a potential replacement for David de Gea despite that Dean Henderson is still on their books.

Liverpool are said to value Kelleher at £20M, a fee that could potentially prove a bargain for a buying club but that represents the uncertainty of the goalkeeper market and signing a player who for all his obvious talent isn’t a regular starter.

For the Reds, it’s also possible the arrival of a third contender for could drive Kelleher’s fee up. In the case of Brighton, it’s also possible a sale could be linked, officially or otherwise, to that of Liverpool top midfield target Alexis Mac Allister.