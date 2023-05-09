Liverpool Offer to Triple the Wages of Their Top Midfield Target

The much anticipated midfield overhaul that Liverpool will reportedly be undertaking this summer has lead to constant speculation about who exactly the club will bring in. With James Milner, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all being released when their contracts expire, there is plenty of room in the squad.

Minus those three players, the current midfield options include: Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

For months, the prevailing belief was that the Reds planned to go all out to nab Jude Bellingham from Bayern Munich. It seems that this plan fell apart. Now eyes are on the Argentinian World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has supposedly caught Jürgen Klopp’s eye.

It is believed that the Liverpool camp has engaged in face-to-face talks with Mac Allister’s representatives. These talks include an offer of three times Mac Allister’s current salary. The proposed contract would be worth £150,000-a-week.

Mac Allister’s late, late penalty won Brighton a 1-0 victory against Manchester United, so he’s already doing his part for the Reds.

He still has two years on his current contract, with Brighton having the option of extending it another 12 months. However, there are rumours that the player has a not-quite-release clause that might make a move easier over the summer.

Multiple sources have become more confident about Liverpool’s interest and pursuit of Mac Allister. If Liverpool continue to do their transfer business as they have in the past, then it won’t be long until we discover how things pan out.

Liverpool do their business early, wasting no time in announcing their latest arrivals to the club.

Could Mac Allister be the next player to get a weirdly awkward physical and casual wall-lean?