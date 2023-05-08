Rumour Mongering: Mac Allister Contract Has Clause to “Help Facilitate a Move”

Fresh off scoring the winning goal in Brighton’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United last Thursday and ahead of the Seagulls’ Monday evening match against Everton comes a new twist in the Alexis Mac Allister transfer saga.

According to David Ornstein in The Athletic, the rumoured top midfield target for the Reds is said to have something in his re-worked contract with Brighton that could “help facilitate a move” away from the South Coast club this summer.

However, whatever the specifics of the mechanism inserted in the new Mac Allister signed in the autumn are, it isn’t a release clause—at least not precisely. Regardless, it’s said to give Brighton some degree of control over his departure.

Liverpool fans might be forgiven for being reminded of Luis Suarez’ Liverpool deal that contained a clause obligating the club to negotiate if a bid of more than £40M arrived, leading to Arsenal to bid £40M plus a pound in 2013.

That famously led to Liverpool owner John Henry asking “What do you think they’re smoking over there at Emirates?” and refusing to deal. A year later and following his second biting incident, Suarez moved to Barcelona for £65M.

Hopefully, whatever the precise nature of the clause in Mac Allister’s contract, Liverpool are well enough informed that they can avoid playing the role of Arsenal in the transfer saga of the 24-year-old Argentinian World Cup winner.