Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Step Up Alexis Mac Allister Pursuit

Based on the transfer rumours in recent weeks, it seems fairly safe to suggest that Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is now clear as Liverpool’s top midfield target with the Reds looking to rebuild their aging core this summer.

And according to the rumour mongers, the transfer saga took another step forward this week with Liverpool pushing forward with the player’s camp and a five-year deal said to have been tabled, with the player said to be certain to depart Brighton.

From South American sources like TyC Sport’s César Merlo to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath to transfer rumour ambulance chaser Fabrizio Romano, movement towards a deal is being talked about—though as yet there’s no suggestions a deal is imminent.

Brighton signed Mac Allister from Junior for £12M four years ago and will expect to at least quintuple that investment, but while the Seagulls have a history of engaging in difficult, drawn-out negotiations, most expect a quicker resolution here.

Meanwhile, for those trying to read the transfer tea leaves in Liverpool land, increasingly of late the suggestion from club-connected journalists has been that the club are putting a priority on signing players with Premier League experience this summer.