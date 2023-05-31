Alexis Mac Allister Reportedly “One Step Away” from Joining Liverpool

Liverpool’s move to sign Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is something of an open secret, and the player is widely expected to become the first signing—or at the least the first big signing—of the summer as the Reds look to rebuild an aging core.

Now, reports out of Argentina that appear reliable and have begun to make their way across the Atlantic are suggesting a done deal is closer than ever, with the player’s father and agent said to be due in England on Thursday to hammer out the details and finalise personal terms

That’s the story according to TyC Sports and journalist Germán García Grova, in any case, with further suggestion that the agreed selling price long rumoured to have been agreed between Mac Allister and Brighton will see him depart for just about £60M.

Meanwhile, over the past week rumours linking the Reds with Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch have faded, with links to Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Monchengladbach’s Manu Koné rising in their place. Liverpool are expected to sign at least two midfielders this summer.