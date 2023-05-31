RB Leipzig Identified as Club Trying to Sign Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho’s move to join Liverpool last summer started with great promise, with the young attacking midfielder averaging around 30 minutes per match up through the World Cup break and appearing to be a player the club were invested in developing.

After the World Cup break, though, his opportunities plummeted—he played just eight minutes in the league the rest of the way—and all signs point to Carvalho not being at the club when the 2023-24 season kicks off. The only question is the manner of his departure.

Earlier this week, reports emerged claiming a club on the continent had made a bid to sign Carvalho permanently. Liverpool, though, had rejected it, preferring to send the 20-year-old Portuguese out on loan next season. Now, we know the club: RB Leipzig.

In The Guardian, Fabrizio Romano claims that it’s the Bundesliga side with a solid history of dealing with the Reds who are now pushing to sign Carvalho. The possibility of a deal getting done with a buyback clause that could satisfy all parties is also floated.

While Liverpool would prefer a loan, the consensus is that Carvalho is against such a move and wants a permanent deal, believing with some justification that loanees aren’t prioritised by the clubs they join and often then see their development stunted.