Rumour Mongering: Liverpool in Negotiations for Manu Koné

The word on the street is that the Foals are looking for €40-45 million.

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

In very exciting news, reports out of Germany say that Liverpool FC are in the race for Borussia Monchengladbach’s 22-year-old French midfielder Emmanuel “Manu” Kouadio Koné.

According to Sport Bild, Gladbach will listen to offers in the €40-45 million price range for the highly-rated central midfielder. This was then further reported by German football journalist Christian Falk and our favourite transfer tap-in merchant Fabrizio Romano, which lends some credibility to these rumours.

That’s a very reasonable fee for a talented and fun player who will go a long way to solving Liverpool’s problems with duels in the middle of the park. Beyond his aggression and tenacity in midfield, Koné also seems quite good at progressing the ball with his dribbling, though he is relatively safe with his passing. Just like fellow transfer target Khepren Thuram (1.92m/6 ft 4 inches), Koné is pretty damn tall, standing at 1.85m/6 ft 1 inch.

I like Liverpool being aggressive and trying to get their targets signed early in the season. This should give the new faces more time to work together in the preseason.

