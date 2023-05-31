Rumour Mongering: Liverpool in Negotiations for Manu Koné

In very exciting news, reports out of Germany say that Liverpool FC are in the race for Borussia Monchengladbach’s 22-year-old French midfielder Emmanuel “Manu” Kouadio Koné.

According to Sport Bild, Gladbach will listen to offers in the €40-45 million price range for the highly-rated central midfielder. This was then further reported by German football journalist Christian Falk and our favourite transfer tap-in merchant Fabrizio Romano, which lends some credibility to these rumours.

TRUE✅ Liverpool started transfer Talks with the Management of Manu Koné (22) of @borussia Mönchengladbach. He could be the alternative for Jude Bellingham @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 30, 2023

Manu Koné, one of the midfielders into Liverpool list. He’s highly rated as #LFC are already informed on conditions of the deal. #LFC



Parties feel there’s a chance for Koné to leave this summer, as BILD called — he’s a name to consider for Liverpool plans. pic.twitter.com/F07rnCAwUB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

That’s a very reasonable fee for a talented and fun player who will go a long way to solving Liverpool’s problems with duels in the middle of the park. Beyond his aggression and tenacity in midfield, Koné also seems quite good at progressing the ball with his dribbling, though he is relatively safe with his passing. Just like fellow transfer target Khepren Thuram (1.92m/6 ft 4 inches), Koné is pretty damn tall, standing at 1.85m/6 ft 1 inch.

I like Liverpool being aggressive and trying to get their targets signed early in the season. This should give the new faces more time to work together in the preseason.