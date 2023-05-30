Rumour Mongering: Liverpool In Discussions to Sign Khephren Thuram

As Liverpool prepare for an overdue squad rebuild, the expectation is that the Reds will target at least two starting-calibre midfielders ahead of the 2023-24 season to refresh an aging core, with Alexis Mac Allister widely believed to be their current top target.

Who might be next in line and likeliest to come after him is far less certain, and Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch have both been heavily linked as options over the past few months. However, they aren’t the only names in the mix, and one especially intriguing option could be Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

Despite his young age, the 22-year-old son of French defender Lilian Thuram has been a mainstay in Nice’s midfield for three seasons and in France it has been widely speculated that he would like a new challenge and to head to either England or Spain this summer.

He’s also been linked, albeit less so than some, with Liverpool in recent months, and this week L’Équipe are claiming that the Reds are currently in discussions with the player’s representatives ahead of a potential move to Anfield—though Nice are said to be resistant to selling.

The latter has led to suggestions that if Thuram were to leave this summer it would take a fee of around €60M to convince Nice to part with a key player who broke into the French national team over the past year and was named to Ligue 1’s team of the season.