Official: Jörg Schmadtke Joins Liverpool as Transfer Consultant

Liverpool officially have their new sporting director today following the club’s announcement that German football luminary Jörg Schmadtke had arrived on Merseyside and is set to take on duties with his new club as of June 1st.

Schmadtke arrives to assist the club through the summer transfer window with Julian Ward departing this week following one season in charge after the internal hire replaced long-serving sporting director Michael Edwards last summer.

However, based on widespread reports—though not officially confirmed by the club—Schmadtke could be in the role for even less time than Ward, and many are describing that role as less sporting director and more transfer consultant.

Regardless the specifics of the job and title, Schmadtke’s initial Liverpool agreement only runs through August, with the 59-year-old reportedly telling Sport1, “If we like each other, the cooperation can go beyond the transfer window.”

Many will likely assume that such a short-term appointment will mean that Liverpool must have somebody else in mind as their long-term target—somebody not available until September at the earliest—but need transfer help now.

Regardless if that’s the cause of the unusual appointment, and regardless if Schmadtke remains beyond the transfer window, the club and manager Jürgen Klopp clearly believe he is the man to help them through the next few months.