Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For Lazio Playmaker

I know it’s probably not the biggest concern of Jürgen Klopp and the rest of the Liverpool transfer committee, but the name Sergej Milinković-Savić is an absolute bear to spell. At a certain point, I’d have to figure out how many goals the Lazio playmaker would need to add to Liverpool’s campaign total that would make the cost-benefit worth it for me personally.

Regardless of the plight of your faithful scribe, the Serbian national is the latest name to get added to the possible midfield recruits this summer. It’s clear that Sergej is going somewhere once the window opens. His contract is up next year, so if Lazio want to make a profit from him, then they need to let him go now.

It’s said that the player wants to head to the Premier League, and that Liverpool are among the teams who have him on their radar.

It’s a link that’s tenuous at best, likely a strategic leak from Sergej’s agent to drum up interest in and conversation about his player.

However, the stage is set for Liverpool to have a big summer transfer window, so it will be interesting to see what rumours take hold and what the midfield will look like come August.