Aberdeen Reportedly Have “Broad Agreement” to Sign Liverpool’s Clarkson

Having been key to Aberdeen’s third place finish in the Scottish Premiership and with it guaranteeing spot in the Europa Conference League, 21-year-old Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson is now weighing up a potential permanent move.

That’s the story from Scotland’s Daily Record this week, who say that Aberdeen have a “broad agreement” in place with Liverpool to turn this past season’s successful loan spell into a lengthier stay and that the final decisions now will be Clarkson’s.

Their primary competition for his signature at the moment, at least according to The Record, are League One side Reading, who are also seeking the player’s signature. The young midfielder has one year left to run on his Liverpool contract.

While Clarkson has shown promise for Liverpool in pre-season and domestic cup appearances in the past, if his long-term future isn’t at Anfield it seems likely that a permanent transfer would be on the cards to avoid losing him on a free.

If Clarkson doesn’t like his potential permanent options this summer, though, it’s also plausible to think the player might sign a new Liverpool deal and head out on loan again in an effort to raise his stock a little higher over the next season or two.