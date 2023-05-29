Rumour Mongering: Fabio Carvalho Expected to Depart Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho arrived at Liverpool last summer from Fulham in a £7M deal having been one of the standouts in the Championship the season before while helping the Cottagers in their return to the Premier League this season.

Expectations were high for the player but in the end the 2022-23 season was a struggle for Carvalho at Liverpool, as the 20-year-old made made 21 appearances but played just 640 minutes—or about 30 minutes per appearance.

Even worse for the player’s long-term prospects, Carvalho recorded just eight of his 340 total Premier League minutes in 2023, often not even making the bench in the second half of the season, leading to transfer speculation.

Now, according to reports from club connected journalists including David Lynch writing for Football Insider and Paul Gorst at The Liverpool Echo, a departure from the club this summer appears something of a certainty.

However, whether it’s on loan or permanent seems less settled, with Lynch suggesting Carvaho has accepted he isn’t in Klopp’s long-term plans and will depart permanently with a Champions League club pushing to sign him.

In The Echo, meanwhile, the suggestion is that Liverpool don’t want to lose the player permanently and would rather he heads out on loan—with Carvalho said to be dubious he would get the minutes he needs in that scenario.

Regardless if the Klopp and the club have him in their long-term plans or how Carvalho feels about a loan vs. a permanent move, what does seem to be in agreement is that he is unlikely to spend the 2023-24 season at Liverpool.