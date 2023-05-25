Jörg Schmadtke Rumoured to be Eyeing Four Bundesliga Players for Reds

The Reds are preparing themselves for what looks likely to be a definitional summer as Jürgen Klopp seeks to rebuild the aging core of his first great Liverpool side in the hopes of setting the club up for another extended run of success in England and Europe.

To that end, Wolfsburg sporting director Jörg Schmadtke is set to arrive in the coming weeks as something of a transfer guru, and perhaps unsurprisingly the rumour mongers are already drawing up lists of players they’re convinced he’s got in mind for Liverpool.

According to The Express, at least, Schmadtke sees Ryan Gravenberch, Josko Gvardiol, Florian Neuhaus, and Daichi Kamada as potential difference makers for Liverpool’s rebuild—though it’s worth noting that Gravenberch and Gvardiol have already been linked.

Gravenberch has been regularly mentioned alongside Mason Mount over the past few months, and while Alexis Mac Allister appears the club’s top midfield target, it would surprise precisely nobody if Gravenberch ended up the other big signing there.

Gvardiol on the other hand was Croatia’s centre half star at the World Cup and the RB Leipzig man has made no secret of being a Liverpool fan—with the main stumbling block to his potential recruitment always seeming to be a reported €100M price tag.

Though less prominent in world of rumour mongers than Gravenberch and Gvardiol, Neuhaus too has been linked, albeit less recently. In past seasons, though, the 26-year-old Mönchengladbach midfielder has been talked of as a potential Liverpool target.

That really only leaves Daichi Kamada as the one new and therefore somewhat interesting name in the bunch. The Japan international who turns 27 this summer plays for Frankfurt as an attacking midfielder with solid numbers for a creative player in the final third.

However, given his age, lack of defensive contributions, and that Liverpool have players like Harvey Elliott on the books already who rate out higher even on the things Kamada does well, Liverpool actually signing him would be something of a head-scratcher.

One might hope, then, that whatever it is Liverpool hope Schmadtke will bring to the table, it’s more than identifying two players already on their target list, one who may have been in the past, and one unexpected name who might make for a solid depth option.