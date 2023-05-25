Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Linked with Liverpool for Seventh Year in a Row

In the summer of 2017 when Ruben Neves first joined Wolverhampton Wanderers, he had also been linked with a potential switch to Liverpool. He’s now spent six seasons at the West Midlands club and at some point in every season has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

So we find ourselves today, nearing the end of the 2022-23 season, with the now 26-year-old midfielder once again being linked with a move to Liverpool. At least that’s the story according to Football Insider, who claim that this time around the Reds’ interest is concrete.

For our part, once you’ve been linked with a move that doesn’t come off for more than half a decade, we’re fairly comfortable suggesting it’s never actually going to happen and any stories are the work of exceptionally lazy rumour mongers or possibly the player’s agent.

In the case of Neves, who has seemed to be angling for a move away fro Wolves just about every summer since he arrived at the club, it might be fair to let the rumour mongers off the hook on this one and blame the agent. It also might be time for Neves to adjust his goals.

A move to a top six side has seemingly been the player’s goal his entire time at Wolves. At some point, then, his agent would probably be better off spending less time linking him with Liverpool and more time trying to get him a move to a club like Brighton or Aston Villa.