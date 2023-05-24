Rumour Mongering: Man United Plan £55M Bid for Liverpool Target Mount

In recent weeks, Liverpool’s focus on the transfer market has seemed to narrow in on Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, with names like Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch going relatively quiet.

As the world of transfer rumours abhors a vacuum, perhaps inevitably we now have one of those two—in this case Mount—linked with a move elsewhere as papers and aggregators look to fill the Mount-to-Liverpool void with a bit of Mount-to-someone-else.

And for maximum getting-Liverpool-fans-riled-up, the someone else meant to now be plotting a move for Mason Mount is Manchester United, who The Daily Mail claim are prepared to bid £55M for in order to pry him away from Chelsea.

There’s a case, perhaps, that United are truly interested and moving for Mount. It’s also possible, though, Chelsea are throwing their name into the mix in an effort to get Liverpool to pay more than they’d like to for a player with a year left on his contract.

Because what’s a better motivator to get Liverpool to up their offer than the spectre of their historic rivals? Further bolstering the idea this comes from the Chelsea end are suggestions new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino wants Mount to stay.

Regardless, with Liverpool determined to get their key signings done early this summer, we expect a relatively rapid resolution on the Mount front—as well as on the Mac Allister and Gravenberch fronts—and to know before too long if he’s to end up a Red.