 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jörg Schmadtke Set to Join Liverpool as Transfer Guru on June 1st

The short term deal will be for three months, with the option to extend it further if things go well.

By dxtehsecks
/ new
VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

According to reports, Jörg Schmadtke will become Liverpool FC’s transfer guy at the start of next month. I use the term “transfer guy” because there still seems to be confusion as to whether he’s actually going to be Sporting Director, a consultant or something else entirely.

What’s clear is that this is going to be a short-term solution, with the option for an extension if things go smoothly.

Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk reports:

A corresponding report from fellow German football insider sheds a little more light on Schmadtke’s role:

Whatever his role is, Schmadtke will presumably hit the ground running from day one, with groundwork seemingly already laid out for the transfer of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister. The bit about Germany is interesting, as none of the most commonly named midfield targets are from the Bundesliga. Perhaps that’s where Schmadtke will be shopping at for lower-priority targets like backup right-back or centre-back.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside