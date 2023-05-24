Jörg Schmadtke Set to Join Liverpool as Transfer Guru on June 1st

According to reports, Jörg Schmadtke will become Liverpool FC’s transfer guy at the start of next month. I use the term “transfer guy” because there still seems to be confusion as to whether he’s actually going to be Sporting Director, a consultant or something else entirely.

What’s clear is that this is going to be a short-term solution, with the option for an extension if things go smoothly.

Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk reports:

as previously reported, now before the official announcement: Jörg Schmadtke becomes a consultant for Transfers for @LFC Starting at 1. June, contract for three month. Further cooperation will then be discussed — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 23, 2023

A corresponding report from fellow German football insider sheds a little more light on Schmadtke’s role:

News #Schmadtke: It’s almost done but NOT signed yet. But the former Wolfsburg boss will become the new transfer boss of #LFC. Mainly focused on the German market. Top relation between him and Klopp for years.



Last details have to be clarified confirmed. His wife has given the… pic.twitter.com/5qBLtlxPtf — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2023

Whatever his role is, Schmadtke will presumably hit the ground running from day one, with groundwork seemingly already laid out for the transfer of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister. The bit about Germany is interesting, as none of the most commonly named midfield targets are from the Bundesliga. Perhaps that’s where Schmadtke will be shopping at for lower-priority targets like backup right-back or centre-back.