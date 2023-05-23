Rumour Mongering: Reds Eye Leipzig Playmaker

With hopes of Champions League participation becoming purely an academic exercise following the disappointing 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the weekend, and with the season’s final Anfield outing having already taken place, including tearful farewells with modern club legends, fan focus is now firmly fixed on which moves Liverpool will make in the transfer window this summer to avoid a repeat of this campaign’s failures.

With the midfield not only aging, but also losing three players — albeit two who have barely played meaningful minutes for the club in the past three years — it is natural to assume most new faces brought in will largely feature in the centre of the park, and today’s rumour mill tossed a new name into that particular pot.

According to 90min, Liverpool were among the clubs having scouts in attendance as RB Leipzig handed Borussia Dortmund an edge in the Bundesliga title race when they beat Bayern Munich on Saturday, and rumour has it their main interest was Red Bull’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian can only be described as a true tweener, featuring both as an eight, a ten and an inside forward for Red Bull sides Leipzig and Salzburg over the past five years, but would likely only be an option if the Reds were to back out of the Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount deals.

A wonderful technician, Szoboszlai featured as Leipzig’s main creator this season, leading the team in shot-creating actions and passes into the penalty area, and sat high in the charts for a number of other creative metrics. Six goals and eight assists isn’t a bad top-end return either, and only top scorer Christopher Nkunku generated more goal contributions than the 6’1 midfielder.

Critical thinkers might suggest that Liverpool are at least as likely to have been scouting centre-back phenom Josko Gvardiol or the less touted but still exciting Mohamed Simakan, and that Szoboszlai, while a very fine player in his own right, would represent a secondary or tertiary target for the Reds, but should other deals fail to materialise, this one might be worth keeping in mind.