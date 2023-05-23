Rumour Mongering: Roberto Firmino Close to Joining Barcelona

Having said his goodbyes to Anfield and his teammates over the past weekend, Roberto Firmino now turns his attention to the future after eight years at Liverpool that see the 31-year-old Brazilian depart as one of the most popular players in the club’s history.

As for where that future lies, according to the latest transfer chatter out of Spain, it’s likely he will join Barcelona in the summer—and reject Real Madrid, with both of the La Liga giants said to have interest in the player whose Liverpool contract expires this summer.

Skepticism may be due given Firmino’s decision to leave Anfield is in part driven by a desire for playing time, something he would be unlikely to get more of with Spain’s historic giants, but a new challenge and chance to play for one of said giants could well trump that.

And according to Fichajes, at least, arriving as a clear first choice option won’t be what determines his future. Still, it’s hard not to wonder if a destination like Atletico Madrid might make more sense if Firmino wants to add a stop in Spain to his already storied career.

A return to Germany or move to Italy would also seem to offer more options if Firmino wants to be a regular starter for a side competing in Europe, though as yet at least there has been little by way of transfer rumours linking him with such a to the Bundesliga or Serie A.