Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Race to Sign Crystal Palace’s Guehi

Over the past few months, the rumour mongers have linked Crystal Palace’s 22-year-old English international centre half Marc Guehi with half the clubs in the Premier League, with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham the biggest names said to be interested.

Now, Liverpool are joining the list of suitors. Or at least that’s the story being sold by The Mail this week, who have the young defender Palace signed from Chelsea for £18M in 2021 attracting heavy interest and increasingly likely to leave Selhurst Park in the summer.

Guehi has 39 total appearances this season for Palace and more than 3,500 minutes played for the 11th-place Eagles. Last season, he made 42 appearances and the year before played 45 times on loan with Swansea in the Championship. He has four senior England caps.

On paper, the player’s pace and mobility at least make him a plausible contender to make the switch successfully to a side that plays with a higher line than Palace, though at 182cm (6’0”) he would be shorter than the usual profile of centre half for a Jürgen Klopp side.

Given his numbers, age, and homegrown status he would also be expected to cost around £50M according to the rumours. Alternately, if one imagines said rumours are originating from Palace’s end, this might simply be the club advertising the fee they’re looking for.

In addition to targeting at least two starting-calibre midfielders, Liverpool are expected to sign a centre half this summer as the club look to rebuild their aging core in what could well end up being the most important offseason of the Jürgen Klopp era so far at the club.