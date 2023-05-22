Sporting Director Schmadtke Set to Sign for Liverpool This Week

Following a brief flurry of reports last month claimed Wolfsburg managing director Jörg Schmadtke was the frontrunner to take over as sporting director at Liverpool, news on that front had largely dried up in recent weeks.

However, with the season winding down and Julian Ward set to depart after just one season, there has seemed a pressing need for resolution with the Reds set to head into what could be the most important offseason of the Jürgen Klopp era.

That resolution appears to have arrived this week following the penultimate game of the 2022-23 season, with a string of reports from club-connected journalists suggesting that Schmadtke will in fact be taking on a role at Liverpool.

That role, though, remains surprisingly less than fully defined, with everyone from David Ornstein at The Athletic to Paul Gorst at The Liverpool Echo suggesting Schmadtke will only arrive initially on a short-term deal.

His role would primarily be to oversee the transition from Ward and ensure that this summer’s transfer plans—the groundwork of which is already said to have been laid—are executed effectively, leaving any long-term questions unanswered.

As the story goes, if Schmadtke is a suitable fit he might become the long-term answer as sporting director. If he isn’t suitable, though, one wonders what impact it might have on this summer’s plans being executed effectively.

With Ward departing, the Reds certainly needed to answer the sporting director question sooner rather than later. With how important this summer’s transfer window looks to be, hopefully Schmadtke will turn out to be the right one.