Rumour Mongering: Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool Transfer Deal Done

Over the past month, Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has emerged as Liverpool’s first choice target, with the Reds seeing the 24-year-old box-to-box player as the ideal target to rebuild their core around as Jürgen Klopp looks to construct his second great side at Anfield.

Today, according to reports out of South America that are beginning to be picked up now in Europe but that are yet to be confirmed by Liverpool’s club-connected journalists, the deal is all but officially done and Mac Allister will soon be the Reds’ first—and possibly biggest—summer signing.

Reports from Argentina’s TyC Sports paint a bullish picture, and for those concerned about a long and painfully drawn-out negotiation process, the stories has evolved as it reaches Europe with Fabrizo Romano suggesting Mac Allister and Brighton have an agreement regarding his fee.

Following the World Cup, Mac Allister’s father had talked openly about having an agreement in place that would help to ensure an easy departure for his son to the club of his choosing at the end of the season, and it now seems as though it would be a major shock if that club wasn’t Liverpool.