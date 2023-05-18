 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Ahead in Lavia Race

According to Belgian journalist Sasha Tavolieri, the Reds are most appealing project to the player.

By dxtehsecks
FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-SOUTHAMPTON Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Belgian journalist Sasha Tavolieri was on the Redmen TV’s transfer insight show and dropped some tidbits of information about Liverpool FC’s interest in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old midfielder will almost certainly depart the south coast club in the summer after the club was relegated to the Championship. According to prior reports, he could go for a fee in the region of £40m.

He also spoke about Jürgen Klopp’s admiration for the player and how Lavia may fit in the Liverpool setup.

Liverpool’s main competition for Lavia would appear to be the youngster’s old club, Manchester City. On this, Tavolieri says:

“As it stands, Liverpool are the closest club [to signing Lavia]. At the moment there’s no real sign from Guardiola that he wants him back. It looks like Manchester City are waiting to see what happens with Gundogan before they decide what they want to do with Lavia”

Could this be the reason why Manuel Ugarte rumours seem to have cooled off significantly this week? Possibly. Stay tuned for more rumours as the Reds continue to be linked with every midfielder in the world.

