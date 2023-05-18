Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Ahead in Lavia Race

Belgian journalist Sasha Tavolieri was on the Redmen TV’s transfer insight show and dropped some tidbits of information about Liverpool FC’s interest in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old midfielder will almost certainly depart the south coast club in the summer after the club was relegated to the Championship. According to prior reports, he could go for a fee in the region of £40m.

"Most convincing to Lavia." @sachatavolieri believes that the 'project' at #LFC could sway the Belgian international to join the Reds pic.twitter.com/ibIfdbUslk — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 17, 2023

He also spoke about Jürgen Klopp’s admiration for the player and how Lavia may fit in the Liverpool setup.

"Klopp loves him." ❤️@sachatavolieri on how Romeo Lavia could fit within the #LFC squad pic.twitter.com/G0bXckREgx — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 17, 2023

Liverpool’s main competition for Lavia would appear to be the youngster’s old club, Manchester City. On this, Tavolieri says:

“As it stands, Liverpool are the closest club [to signing Lavia]. At the moment there’s no real sign from Guardiola that he wants him back. It looks like Manchester City are waiting to see what happens with Gundogan before they decide what they want to do with Lavia”

Could this be the reason why Manuel Ugarte rumours seem to have cooled off significantly this week? Possibly. Stay tuned for more rumours as the Reds continue to be linked with every midfielder in the world.