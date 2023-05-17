Liverpool Reportedly Sign Wolves Teenager

With the top four race seemingly intent on going down to the wire, the season run-in looks set to be a lot more exciting for Liverpool than appeared was going to be the case just half a dozen weeks ago.

Nonetheless, transfer talk and squad planning remains at the forefront of both fans’ minds and the headlines, with the club confirming today that Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all leave the club when their contracts run out this summer.

That’s four first team slots that need to be filled by the time next season rolls around, and although the Reds have reportedly wrapped up their first incoming deal of the window, it is extremely unlikely it’s one that will impact the first team anytime soon.

According to Liam Keen of the Shropshire Star, Liverpool have finalised a deal for 14-year old Harvey Owen, with the young defender joining the club’s academy for a reported £800k as soon as the window opens.

According to Johnny Drury of the same outlet, the England Under-15 international is a right footed player primarily featuring on the left side of the Wolves defense, and — like the ambipedal but dreadfully injury prone Calvin Ramsay — could represent a move towards tactics allowing for the deployment of inverted fullbacks in the years to come.

Excited as we are about any young player getting the chance to carve out a career for themselves at Anfield, however, it would be a let-down if Owen ends up representing the entirety of the Reds’ summer transfer spending, so let’s hope for more news in a similar vein in the coming weeks and months.