Liverpool Confirm Roberto Firmino and James Milner Will Depart Club

We’ve reached the end of an era for Liverpool Football Club. In fairness, it’s an ending that began the better part of a year now, even if we didn’t fully know it then; one that saw its last hurrah in 2021-22’s quadruple challenge with the Reds coming within two games of making history.

Instead, that season ended with a pair of domestic cups, Champions League final defeat, and falling one point shy of Manchester City in the league. Then, in the summer, the first member of Jürgen Klopp’s famed and feared front three departed as Sadio Mané left for Bayern Munich.

This summer, a second member leaves: Roberto Firmino. Probably the most popular player from Jürgen Klopp’s time in charge. Arguably one of the Reds’ most popular players of all time. Today, the club confirmed what has been known for some time, that he will depart at season’s end.

Firmino arrived from Hoffenheim in 2015 in a £30M deal and over the years his selflessness and graft and tirelessness has redefined the striker role at Liverpool. To date, he has 109 goals in Red and has made 360 appearances. If he is fit, Saturday will be his final game at Anfield.

It will also be the final game at Anfield for James Milner, at least in a Liverpool shirt, with the club confirming the 37-year-old Englishman will also be departing at the end of the season following eight highly successful seasons on Merseyside after arriving on a free from Man City.

To date, Milner has made 330 Liverpool appearances—more than for any other club in his storied career—and, like Firmino, has been a key part of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup, Super Cup, and Community Shield winning sides.

The club further confirmed the departures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta. Oxlade-Chamberlain saw his impact for the Reds curtailed by injury but played 146 times in six seasons. Injuries also prevented Keïta from consistently showing his best. He made 129 appearances.