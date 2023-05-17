Rumour Mongering: Alexis Mac Allister Wants Liverpool Move

Over the past month or two, Brighton & Hove Albion’s World Cup winning Argentinean international Alexis Mac Allister has emerged as Liverpool’s top midfield target, with the highly regarded 24-year-old having taken the place once reserved for Jude Bellingham.

The Bellingham saga, with the player now favoured either to join Real Madrid or to remain with Dortmund for at least one more season, offers plenty of reason for Liverpool fans not to get ahead of themselves now on the Mac Allister front. Still, there’s been plenty of noise of late.

This week’s latest has club-connected journalist Neil Jones suggesting Mac Allister favours a Liverpool move—Manchester United and Arsenal has also been floated as options—and the Reds are further said to have tapped Adam Lallana for insight into their transfer target.

Brighton have been rumoured to want around £70M for the player, and recent suggestions that Mac Allister had made Champions League qualification a sticking point had left some Liverpool fans wondering if perhaps this rumour would begin to cool off as happed with Bellingham.

Regardless, both Liverpool and the player’s camp have signalled that a quick deal to any summer business is a priority, so with the season nearly at its end it shouldn’t be long until we find out if Mac Allister is in fact set to be the centrepiece of the Reds’ midfield rebuild.