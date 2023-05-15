Rumour Mongering: Pochettino Could Derail Mason Mount Liverpool Move

Transfer chatter in recent months has positioned Liverpool as favourites to end up with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for the 2023-24 season, with the England international heading into the final year of his contract and Chelsea needing to sell to avoid losing him on a free in 12 months.

The imminent arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea’s new manager, though, may well derail The Reds’ plans, with The Blues’ new boss said to see Mount as one of the key players of the squad he would be inheriting and making it a priority to convince him to stay a while longer at Stamford Bridge.

That’s the story from The Daily Mail, at least—and on paper, Mount does very much appear the sort of player Pochettino would value highly. Mount was previously a key player for both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel only to find himself on the fringes under Graham Potter for much of 2022-23.

That situation and Chelsea’s unwillingness to give him a contract that paid him like one of the squad’s key players led to Mount increasingly looking at his options, and around about the World Cup break in the autumn Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp started to be talked about as his preferred option.

Given Liverpool’s stated priority of getting their done quickly, one imagines it won’t be a situation that drags out for too long when the season ends regardless. Still, as far as late complications to their plans go, the arrival at Chelsea of a manager who rates Mount highly could be significant.