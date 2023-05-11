Liverpool Reportedly Target German Goalkeeper to Boost Homegrown Quota

Liverpool are expected to allow the departure of backup goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher in the summer, with the talented 24-year-old having reached a point in his career where it is reasonable for him to seek a move in order to potentially claim a starting job.

In the meantime, third-choice Adrián is considered a stellar presence in the dressing room for the Reds but not a viable option to serve as the primary backup for star number one Alisson Becker. All of which adds up to Liverpool needing to sign a goalkeeper.

There has been little by way of speculation so far as to whom they might consider for the role. At least until today, with reports out of Germany claiming they’re interested in Ron-Robert Zieler, who currently plies his trade for Koln on loan from Hannover 96.

Those reports now look to have been confirmed by club-connected journalist David Lynch, who points to the fact the 34-year-old Zieler qualifies as domestically trained in the Premier League despite having previously represented the German national team.

Zieler joined the Manchester United academy from Klon in Germany when he was 16 years old and spent five years on their books before returning to his homeland. He made 310 of his 413 total appearances in two spells at Hannover before his loan this year.

However, having joined Koln in the top flight on loan this season, Zieler has only made one appearance. As such, some may be concerned about his suitability—or hoping the club see him a new third choice option. Regardless, his homegrown status could help.