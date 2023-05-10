Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target Responds to Speculation

With only three games left in the season — albeit with more to play for than one might have expected a few weeks ago — the transfer window looms large for a Liverpool that have by their standards underperformed dramatically this campaign.

Having seemingly capitulated to Real Madrid in the hunt for Jude Bellingham, the Reds’ focus this summer will undoubtedly be finding and acquiring appropriate alternatives to the young English superstar, as they attempt to refresh their aging and injury-prone midfield.

Not many are expecting major moves in central defence, although decisions made by Joël Matip and Joe Gomez may yet change that, but an Ajax centre-back — whose statistical profile looks suspiciously like that of a defensive midfielder — has nonetheless been linked multiple times in recent months, and now Jurriën Timber has provided an update on what he might be looking for should he make the move from the Eredivise this summer.

“It’s the same situation for me as last season,” the Ajax defender told Ziggo Sport. “When I say I’m leaving, it has to fit. Important is the style of play and playing minutes. Competing for prizes is also important. My favourite country? I dare not say.

“That’s why I’m doing the same as last season. The chance is there, it can happen, but I’m also comfortable here. I’m still young and here everything also suits me. I’m going to watch quietly.”

So. Entirely non-committal, then, as expected. Odds are this is the summer the 21-year old finally makes the move from the Johan Cruijff Arena — particularly with Ajax missing out on the Champions League — and where he ends up is anyone’s guess, but Liverpool fans shouldn’t be mad if he does move to Anfield, nor surprised if he subsequently lines up in an unfamiliar position.