Rumor Mongering: Barcelona Plots Thiago Return

Over the past 5 or so years, you’d be hard pressed to find a more entertaining club off the pitch than FC Barcelona.

The club, between finding new and interesting economic levers to avoid bankruptcy and (cough) allegedly (cough) bribing referees, still have normal operational footballing matters to concern. In this regard, Barca have also been entertaining, and in a way that directly benefitted Liverpool, such as paying well over the odds for Philippe Coutinho.

If the rumor mongers are correct, Barcelona might once again do Liverpool a solid by taking the supremely talented (and the frequently injured) midfielder Thiago Alcantara off our hands. Hopefully they’ll also pay over the odds for their former academy player.

Now, in a perfect world, Thiago would be starting most weeks in Red, and doing his phenomenal Thiago things, helping Liverpool win football matches.

Unfortunately, Thiago has always been a luxury signing for Liverpool, and with a big summer ahead, Jurgen Klopp probably cannot afford to keep oft-injured midfielders over the age of 30, who also happen to be on massive wages, kicking around the joint.

So. If Barca want to once again make a statement with a Big Name signing, and once again pay over the odds for him, they could be doing us a massive favor once again.

Either way, we’ll still keep the tub of popcorn at the ready for when the next news breaks on this referee bribery scandal.