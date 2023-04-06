Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool need midfielders this summer, and at least two of them, with The Reds making Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham their top transfer target but expected to bring in at least one more starting calibre player as they seek to belatedly rebuild an aging spine.

As a result, there have been plenty of rumours linking them, with Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Wolves’ Matheus Nunes, and Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo amongst the most talked about options. It could be a different Brighton midfielder, though, who ends up the one they sign.

That’s according to TyC Sports’ César Merlo, an Argentine journalist who was early on Darwin Nuñez to Liverpool and Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea and is now suggesting that Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United are the three main suitors for Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister starred for Argentina at the World Cup alongside Fernandez, raising the player’s stature and leading to speculation that he would move on from Brighton at the end of the season, and two of the mentioned clubs are said to already be engaged in negotiations.

Somewhat less helpfully, which two are pushing hardest and already negotiating isn’t made clear, which means there’s a one in three chance Liverpool don’t have Mac Allister at the very top of their non-Bellingham list but are trying to keep him in the mix as an option.

If one takes the report at face value and trusts its accuracy, though, that’s a two in three chance that Liverpool are currently at work—alongside one of Arsenal or United—trying to get a deal done for Mac Allister as the club head towards an important offseason.