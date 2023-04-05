Rumour Mongering: Reds Moving On From Matheus Nunes

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Liverpool FC have moved on from their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Linked to the club throughout last summer when Liverpool tried their hardest not to sign a midfielder, the Portugese midfielder would move from Sporting CP to Wolves. He was then linked again with a move to Merseyside this upcoming summer, with a rumoured release clause for the club to take advantage of. However, word is that Wolves have removed that provision, and will be demanding a fee of £50m instead. For a player that hasn’t been convincing in the Premier League, that seems like a rather high pricetag so it’s understandable why Liverpool are simply moving on to other targets.

It deserves a mention that Nunes has often been played out of position at Wolves so far, with him playing at the 10 position, as a left winger and attacking midfielder instead of the 8 or 6 roles he played at Sporting. However even at Sporting, Nunes’ numbers never really leapt off the page, so it seems like this dip in form and the lack of potential for a bargain will finally put this strange transfer rumour to bed for good.