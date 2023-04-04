Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Interested In Southampton Midfielder

According to rumours, Liverpool are interested in signing Romeo Lavia fro Southampton. The Reds are said to be looking to overhaul their midfield this summer, with Lavia being a prime target.

The Belgian moved from Manchester City to Southampton on a five year contract last summer. However, the 19-year-old apparently has a £40million buy-back clause in that deal which can be activated by City in 2024.

Because of this, the rumour mill has jumped into action, wondering who will nab the player before City have the chance to take him back. So far the main contenders are Chelsea, but Liverpool’s poor form has put the idea out there.

Lavia has been a consistent presence in the Southampton squad this season, appearing in 20 Premier League games so far and scoring one goal.

Business should be done by the Reds this summer. When they do, the midfield is surely the area that they’ll look to strengthen and reshape first. In the coming weeks, we’re likely to see every moderately talented midfielder in Europe attached to the Reds.

If Klopp decides that he needs a defensive midfielder to train for the future, then perhaps Lavia is in his plans. It’s more likely, however, that this is another case of the media putting two and two together to get five.