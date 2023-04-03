Rumour Mongering: Conor Gallagher High on Liverpool’s Target List

Liverpool’s top midfield target remains Jude Bellingham, with the 19-year-old seen as the perfect player for manager Jürgen Klopp to rebuild the team’s spine around. With more than one signing needed at the position, The Reds have also been linked with Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Wolves’ Matheus Nunes.

If they were to miss out on top target Bellingham, though, who might become a target as a box-to-box player? According to Miguel Delaney in The Independent, a Chelsea double-dip could be an option with 23-year-old Epsom-born Conor Gallagher said to be high up their list of potential midfield targets.

Gallagher, who came up through Chelsea’s system before heading out on loan to Charlton, Swansea, West Brom, and Crystal Palace, has two years left on his current contract but Chelsea are said to be willing to sell fringe to meet Financial Fair Play obligations and Gallagher is stuck on their fringes.

The midfielder has 33 appearances for The Blues this season but has only played 1,277 minutes, or less than 40 minutes per appearance on average, with one goal and one assist. If he isn’t seen as a potential starter by Chelsea’s next manager, the idea of him moving on in the summer is at least plausible.

Whether a midfielder struggling for minutes as part of a Chelsea side that have failed to impress would be a legitimate long-term answer for Liverpool and a viable alternative to a player like Bellingham should The Reds manage to miss on their top midfield target is another question entirely.