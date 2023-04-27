Rumour Mongering: Liverpool “Send Delegation” to Secure Gravenberch

Since backing out of the Jude Bellingham race, Liverpool’s summer transfer plans for rebuilding their tired and aging midfield core have focused in on three potential targets according to the chatter.

A minimum of two signings are expected at the position, and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea’s Mason Mount, and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch appear the leading candidates by some margin.

Based on the latest out of Germany, it appears interest in Gravenberch is especially serious, with Sport Bild claiming a delegation flew to the Netherlands over the weekend to sit down with his representatives.

While Bayern continue to exist his future lies in Germany, following that meeting, quotes from Gravenberch outlining that his bench role at Bayern this season “does not correspond to my ideas” emerged.

The 20-year-old signed for Bayern from Ajax last summer in a €20M deal, and while he has made 28 appearances for the club so far, that has only added up to 727 minutes overall—and 349 in the league.

In total, that’s less than four games worth of playing time in the Bundesliga for one of the continent’s most highly rated young talents, and with no sign the path to playing time is likely to improve soon.

That has been the main driver behind the rumours Gravenberch could defect for Liverpool and that the player is willing to push to help get a deal done, with suggestion it he might cost a fee of €25-30M.