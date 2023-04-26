Gravenberch Speaks as Liverpool, United and Arsenal Circle

Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch has been identified as one of Liverpool FC’s post-Bellingham pursuit transfer targets. However, it’s not looking like Bayern Munich will be letting go of him quite that easily after just one season.

The 20-year-old midfielder Dutch news outlet VI about his current situation and what he’s looking for ahead of the next season:

“In the beginning, of course, I had to get used to it here. A new environment. Everything goes so much faster, sometimes training sessions just felt like competitions. But I feel that getting used to it has been behind me for a while now.” “Training and playing at the top level for a year is beautiful and instructive. Although playing, it is mainly training.” “That has to change next season, then I really want to play weekly again. I haven’t spoken to the club management yet, so just wait and see what happens. But it is clear that this role does not match my expectations.”

Besides Liverpool, it is said that a potential reunion with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, or a move to London at Arsenal are options for the Dutch midfielder. Or he could stay at Bayern, since it’s just been a year and he’s twenty years old. Whatever the outcome, playing time will probably be the critical decision factor for Gravenberch as he figures out the next move for his young career.