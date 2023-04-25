Transfer Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Want Brighton Midfield Duo

What’s better than one new midfielder? Why, two, of course! And if those two midfielders happen to already play together to reduce the bedding in time, that could only be a good thing.

Or at least that is the reasoning behind the rumour that Jürgen Klopp and the transfer committee are planning to poach both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The highly rated Caicedo has been linked with Liverpool more than once over the years. Now with the much-needed midfield revamp that is going to happen this summer, the Caicedo rumours are back, and this time he’s brought a friend along.

Mac Allister signed a new contract in October to keep him at the club until 2025, so it will take some money if the Reds are set on him. After some drama from Caicedo when he tried to leave for Arsenal, the Ecuadorian player ultimately signed a new contract with Brighton that keeps him there until 2027.

However, if Liverpool are looking for a way to spend that set aside Jude Bellingham money, maybe we’ll see the elusive double swoop before the window closes.