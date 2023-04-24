Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount Resumes Chelsea Contract Talks

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount’s current contract runs through summer 2024 and the England international appears unlikely to sign a new long-term deal, leaving the London Blues in a situation where they’re likely to lose the 24-year-old on a free next year if they don’t sell this summer.

Now, though, there are reports from Chelsea-connected journalists suggesting that talks have taken over the past week between Mount and owner Todd Boehly and the idea of a one-year extension has been put forward—with the player said to at least be willing to give it consideration.

Such an extension would move Mount’s Chelsea contract end date up to 2025 and similarly push back the club’s need to sell to avoid losing him on a free by another year, to 2024, frustrating Liverpool in their pursuit of a target they’ve been publicly linked to for quite some time now.

However, the news comes at the same time as claims that Chelsea are also trying to get João Félix to extend his stay and considering other midfield purchases, and given Chelsea’s FFP situation and overstocked playing staff it’s very much a case where not all of those things can happen.

Meanwhile, following their decision to back out of the Jude Bellingham race, Liverpool have been strongly linked with Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister along with Mount, and given none operate as a six it seems likely that the club would only seek to sign two.