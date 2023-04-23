Rumour Mongering: Firmino To Sign With Barcelona

A few weeks ago, Roberto Firmino announced he would be leaving Liverpool FC after his contract expires this summer. Though his best years are behind him, this news created a frenzy of activity for the rumour mongers who have linked him with various clubs throughout Italy, Germany, Spain, and the United States.

While many clubs seem to still be hopeful they can convince the Brazilian striker they are the right fit for the next chapter of his career, the Daily Mail claims that Bobby has already agreed to a deal in principle with Barcelona.

The report is devoid of any detail whatsoever, and there do not appear to be any corroborating reports from any other outlet, so this should be taken with a huge grain of salt.

Firmino signing with Barcelona is not something many Liverpool fans would want to see given the recent history between the clubs in regard to transfer dealings. It likely wouldn’t taint his legacy like signing with a Premier League rival would, but it would certainly make it harder for many of us to cheer for him at his new club.

Hopefully, this is just a case of tabloid printing nonsense in hopes of driving clicks and being able to say “You heard it here first!” if it does come to pass. We won’t really know until the story is either confirmed or quashed by more reputable sources.