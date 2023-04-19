Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount “Increasingly Likely to Join Liverpool”

Around about a week ago, the then-latest rumblings in the long running Mason Mount to Liverpool transfer saga had the midfielder reconsidering departing Chelsea in the summer following the departure of Graham Potter.

Perhaps inevitably, then, this week the story has flipped again and Mount’s likelihood of ending up at Liverpool this summer is once again on the ascension. At least that’s the story according to Chelsea-connected Jacob Steinberg in The Guardian.

It’s an update that comes from a more reliable direction than last week’s 90min-supplied story, and it also aligns with what we’ve increasingly been hearing over the past six months or so when it comes to the 24-year-old.

A need to balance the books from an FFP perspective following owner Todd Boehly’s wild—or reckless, given they threw £90M and an eight-and-a-half year contract at Mykhailo Mudryk—spending the past two windows is said to play a role.

From that standpoint, selling a club-developed player like Mount would be additionally lucrative given the entire sale would count as profit, unlike if they were to try and sell some of their more recently acquired spare parts.

Meanwhile, the chatter remains bullish for fellow rumoured Liverpool targets Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch—though given none, including Mount, play as a six, it’s probably reasonable to expect only two would be bought.