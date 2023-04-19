 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount “Increasingly Likely to Join Liverpool”

After having Mount briefly flirt with a Chelsea stay, the transfer chatter has him once again leaning Liverpool’s way.

By Noel Chomyn
/ new
Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Around about a week ago, the then-latest rumblings in the long running Mason Mount to Liverpool transfer saga had the midfielder reconsidering departing Chelsea in the summer following the departure of Graham Potter.

Perhaps inevitably, then, this week the story has flipped again and Mount’s likelihood of ending up at Liverpool this summer is once again on the ascension. At least that’s the story according to Chelsea-connected Jacob Steinberg in The Guardian.

It’s an update that comes from a more reliable direction than last week’s 90min-supplied story, and it also aligns with what we’ve increasingly been hearing over the past six months or so when it comes to the 24-year-old.

A need to balance the books from an FFP perspective following owner Todd Boehly’s wild—or reckless, given they threw £90M and an eight-and-a-half year contract at Mykhailo Mudryk—spending the past two windows is said to play a role.

From that standpoint, selling a club-developed player like Mount would be additionally lucrative given the entire sale would count as profit, unlike if they were to try and sell some of their more recently acquired spare parts.

Meanwhile, the chatter remains bullish for fellow rumoured Liverpool targets Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch—though given none, including Mount, play as a six, it’s probably reasonable to expect only two would be bought.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside