Rumour Mongering: Liverpool’s Carvalho Set for Summer Departure

In the midst of Liverpool’s terrible, no good, very bad season there have been a few individual player storylines that stand out for being particularly difficult. Amongst those, top of the list might be that of Fabio Carvalho.

The 20-year-old was one of the Championship’s best players last season and arrived at Anfield with high expectations, but minutes have been hard to come by and in recent weeks he often hasn’t even made the bench.

Now, there’s a growing upswell in transfer chatter from here we go hype man Fabrizio Romano and others suggesting that Carvalho may not be at Liverpool come the 2023-24 season and a summer departure is likely.

For those holding out hope the young Portuguese-English attacking midfielder might yet find a place in the Reds’ future plans, it seems likely that if Carvalho does depart in the summer it will be on loan and not via a sale.

Hopefully that will allow the youngster to rediscover something of the form he showed at Fulham—though hopefully at a higher level than the Championship—and perhaps secure himself a place at Liverpool down the road.