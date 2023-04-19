Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Scouting Gabri Veiga

According to a report from 90min, Liverpool FC were amongst a host of English clubs who were present to watch 20 year-old Spanish wonder kid Gabri Vega play yesterday. That and to catch club legend Iago Aspas in action again, no doubt.

Representatives from Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly all present at the Balaidos, with scouts from Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea and Newcastle having all been previously spotted as well. Of course, the Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are of course interested in procuring his services as well.

The report mentions that of all the teams that are interested, Man City are pushing hardest to land a deal for Veiga, with Celta inserting a release clause of €40m in his contract renewal last year.

Veiga currently has nine goals and four assists in 27 appearances this season, and it’s pretty easy to see why English clubs would be interested. He’s not exactly the typical Spanish midfielder. A technically impressive player, he also stands at 1.84m tall, and is a big-framed and athletic presence in the middle of the pitch and looks like he could transition the Premier League without much difficulty. We’ll see how this plays out, as Liverpool are linked with a dozen of midfielders at the moment.