Rumour Mongering: Mount Move ‘Approved’

In what is quickly becoming the second long-running transfer saga of the summer — the midfielder has been linked with a move to Anfield since at least November of last year, and the frequency of the stories is only increasing — Liverpool’s alleged pursuit of Mason Mount has seen a major development today, as the club’s board has reportedly approved a contract offer to the player, according to the notoriously trustworthy fellas over at Football Insider.

Now, for the Reds to be able to actually present this offer to Mount, Chelsea would have to give the Reds permission to discuss terms. This does not necessarily denote that a transfer fee has been agreed, but it usually does, which allows for three possibilities:

A fee has been agreed and cooperative talks between all three parties are advanced. A fee has yet to be agreed but Chelsea have allowed Liverpool to discuss terms with the player, assuming the clubs will come to an agreement at a later date. Football Insider made it up and any piece of the story could or could not be accurate.

Whatever the case may be, one thing is absolutely certain: this will not be the last time you hear about Mason Mount’s potential move to Merseyside.