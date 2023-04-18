Rumour Mongering: Liverpool & Manchester United Lead Mac Allister Chase

Since deciding they couldn’t find a way justify spending the £120M or more it would take to pry long-time top target Jude Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund, the transfer chatter around Liverpool has largely consolidated around two midfielders.

One is Bayern Munich’s promising but underplayed Ryan Gravenberch, said to be available for as little as £25M. The other is Brighton star and Argentina standout at the 2022 World Cup, Alexis Mac Allister. In recent days, it’s been hard to avoid talk of the two.

And today brings with it potential developments on the Mac Allister front from respected South American journalist César Merlo, who says of the three English clubs with interest in the 24-year-old it’s Liverpool and Manchester United leading the race.

Both are implied to be in the thick of negotiations already with player and club, with Arsenal then the third interested party but the Gunners so far only monitoring, which wouldn’t give the London side a lot of time to ramp things up before the summer.

This follows reports earlier in the month that had the same three sides interested, with two said to be more serious in their interest—but without identifying which two. The player’s father also recently said the player will leave Brighton this summer.

Since the World Cup ended, Mac Allister’s stock has been high—arguably even eclipsing that of teammate Moises Caicedo—and at various times it has been claimed Brighton would want anywhere between £50-70M to sell the box-to-box midfielder.