Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool Transfer Talk Intensifies

Last summer, Bayern Munich won the race to sign promising young midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax in a €23M deal, with many expecting the player to quickly work his way into the starting lineup for the Bavarian giants despite his youth.

So far, that hasn’t quite gone to plan, with the player falling out with manager Julian Nagglesmann over reported work-rate issues and only playing 712 minutes so far for them as a result—and with growing rumours the player is unhappy at the club.

With that as the background, rumours in the past week have intensified that suggest Gravenberch is a priority target for Liverpool following their decision to step away from the Jude Bellingham race, with suggestions he could be had for €25M.

Today, those rumours intensified following a claim from Sky’s Melissa Reddy claiming the now 20-year-old wants to join the Reds. There has also been chatter in the Dutch press suggesting Gravenbach to Liverpool is now a strong possibility.

However, fans hoping for a quickly done deal—or any deal at all, even—will have to balance that positive talk with German reports today claiming that Bayern aren’t willing to give up on the youngster just yet and intend to hold on to him next season.

Whether it’s posturing for the sake of negotiations while knowing how desperate Liverpool are for midfielders or reflects Bayern’s legitimate desire will hopefully become clear shortly as the Reds scramble to rebuild their core sans Jude Bellingham.